Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,505 Universal Corp (UVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Universal by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Universal by 823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $201,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,938.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $209,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,261 shares of company stock worth $421,036 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

