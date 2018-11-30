Virtu Financial LLC Buys 11,140 Shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equifax by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

