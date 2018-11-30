Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA MIDZ opened at $12.70 on Friday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 150,481 Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (MIDZ)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-shares-of-150481-direxion-daily-mid-cap-bear-3x-shares-midz.html.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.