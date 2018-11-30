Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $392.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,748 shares of company stock valued at $51,092,647. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

