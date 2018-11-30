Vista Gold (VGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 45800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGZ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$2.06 price target on Vista Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.100000004761905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

