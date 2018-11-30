Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 34.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

