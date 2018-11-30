Vivint Solar (VSLR) Shares Down 21.9%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) shares fell 21.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47. 6,892,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,262% from the average session volume of 505,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSLR. JMP Securities raised Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $832.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.38.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,526.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 46,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $227,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 444,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,522.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,482. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 476,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 297,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

