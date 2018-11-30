VMware (VMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05, RTT News reports. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. VMware updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.22-6.22 EPS and its FY19 guidance to approx $6.22 EPS.

NYSE:VMW opened at $161.48 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,161,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,608 shares of company stock worth $11,852,164. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of VMware from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.04.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

