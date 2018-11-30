VMware (VMW) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $186.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VMW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VMware to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.09.

NYSE VMW opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.46 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $229,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,161,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $118,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 217.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

