VMware (VMW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $6.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $8.882 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.83 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.22-6.22 EPS.

NYSE VMW traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $166.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $167.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.30.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $229,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

