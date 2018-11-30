Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,440 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,945,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,337.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

