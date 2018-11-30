Vodafone Group (VOD) PT Set at GBX 176 by BNP Paribas

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 176 ($2.30) price target from stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.30 ($2.81).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 167.76 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 180,182 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50). Also, insider Michel Demare bought 50,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Insiders have acquired 238,134 shares of company stock worth $39,437,502 in the last three months.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

