Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 500,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $5,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,269,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vonage stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. 779,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,895. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 74,138 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $2,329,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Vonage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,690,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

