VSA Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Egdon Resources (EDR)

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EDR stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7 ($0.09). 7,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,635. Egdon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14).

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 43 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

