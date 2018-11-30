Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stephens set a $125.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill bought 1,955 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

