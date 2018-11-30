WaBi Market Capitalization Tops $8.21 Million (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. WaBi has a market cap of $8.21 million and $391,520.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaBi token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00003875 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, WaBi has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaBi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.02417800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00196235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.92 or 0.09405624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WaBi Token Profile

WaBi launched on July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,878,565 tokens. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken. The official message board for WaBi is medium.com/@wabiico. The official website for WaBi is wacoin.io. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaBi Token Trading

WaBi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaBi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaBi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaBi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaBi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.