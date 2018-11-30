Wallace Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,763 Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A makes up about 1.6% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEXEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 1,465,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,183,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after buying an additional 574,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after buying an additional 421,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 388,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 186,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

LEXEA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

