Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,504.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,104 shares in the last quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth about $53,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 712.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 689,758 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth about $45,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 101.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,002,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,484,000 after acquiring an additional 504,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 84,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,939. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.30 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

