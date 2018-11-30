Walt Disney Co (DIS) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after buying an additional 382,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after buying an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $818,701,000 after buying an additional 98,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

