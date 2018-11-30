Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (SIX2) a €88.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Commerzbank set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.33 ($134.11).

Sixt stock opened at €85.80 ($99.77) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €47.22 ($54.91) and a 12-month high of €92.45 ($107.50).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

