WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $345,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

