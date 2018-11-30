WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 216.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

ROST opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

