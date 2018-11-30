WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 6,378 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $157.88 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $130.06 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/washington-trust-co-sells-6378-shares-of-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.