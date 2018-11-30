Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) & KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR (KGDEY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Wayside Technology Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wayside Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Profitability

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayside Technology Group 1.13% 14.10% 5.38% KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayside Technology Group $449.38 million 0.12 $5.06 million N/A N/A KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR $340.91 million 8.45 $45.88 million N/A N/A

KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayside Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wayside Technology Group and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayside Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wayside Technology Group beats KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various publishers of software; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. markets its products through own Websites, local and online seminars, Webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Programmer's Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software. The Cloud Services Business segment provides e-commerce and other online management services. The Others segment operates investment properties comprising office buildings. The company also provides software-related technical services, as well as online financial services; develops, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware products; and develops Internet and online pay technology. It serves corporates, hospitals, and government organizations worldwide. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

