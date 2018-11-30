Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) versus Speed Commerce (SPDC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) and Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and Speed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayside Technology Group 1.13% 14.10% 5.38% Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Wayside Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Speed Commerce does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Wayside Technology Group has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speed Commerce has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and Speed Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayside Technology Group $449.38 million 0.12 $5.06 million N/A N/A Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wayside Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wayside Technology Group and Speed Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayside Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayside Technology Group beats Speed Commerce on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various publishers of software; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. markets its products through own Websites, local and online seminars, Webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Programmer's Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Speed Commerce Company Profile

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.