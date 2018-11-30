Weatherford International (WFT) Shares Down 6.8%

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 95,651,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 20,872,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFT shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,641.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,762,000 after acquiring an additional 947,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,202,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,946,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 31,019,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,119 shares in the last quarter.

About Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

