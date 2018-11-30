Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA):

11/30/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €25.62 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €19.90 ($23.14) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/20/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €19.30 ($22.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/31/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €24.70 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €19.30 ($22.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.90 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €25.62 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €24.70 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Main First Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €30.58 ($35.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/8/2018 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR LHA traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €21.50 ($25.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

