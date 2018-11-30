Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Limbach (LMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) recently:

11/27/2018 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

11/21/2018 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

11/21/2018 – Limbach had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/24/2018 – Limbach was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Limbach stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.87). Limbach had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limbach by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

