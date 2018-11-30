Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Lessened by Schneider Capital Management Corp

Schneider Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

