Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 21,218 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.97% of AngioDynamics worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $22,129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,848,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 769,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 117,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 496,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 95,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $41,746.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.29 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/wells-fargo-company-mn-buys-21218-shares-of-angiodynamics-inc-ango.html.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.