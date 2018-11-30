Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 127,340 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,079 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 127,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $22,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

