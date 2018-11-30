Westmoreland Resource Partners (WMLP) vs. Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Critical Survey

Westmoreland Resource Partners (NYSE:WMLP) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Westmoreland Resource Partners and Natural Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westmoreland Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Resource Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Natural Resource Partners has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Dividends

Westmoreland Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Natural Resource Partners pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westmoreland Resource Partners and Natural Resource Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natural Resource Partners $378.02 million 1.19 $88.66 million $4.71 7.78

Natural Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Westmoreland Resource Partners and Natural Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A Natural Resource Partners 31.27% 31.96% 8.00%

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Westmoreland Resource Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westmoreland Resource Partners

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Westmoreland Resources GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Oxford Resource Partners, LP and changed its name to Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP in January 2015. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Westmoreland Coal Company.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources. The company's coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Western United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. It also operates four limestone quarries, one underground limestone mine, five sand and gravel plants, two asphalt plants, and two marine terminals. The company leases coal reserves, and aggregates and industrial minerals reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

