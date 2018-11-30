Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,272,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,027,000 after acquiring an additional 826,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,061,000 after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL opened at $171.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 341.05%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $701,921.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,759,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $3,365,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,349,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,413 shares of company stock worth $17,274,120. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

