Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,577 Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $2,205,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 137,860 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of VMware by 15.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 91,312 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VMware to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total transaction of $3,803,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,665,845.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.46 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.77%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

