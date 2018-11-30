Westpac Banking (WBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBK. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $19.23 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.09%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 77.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

