WhaleCoin Trading Down 10.5% This Week (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, WhaleCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox. WhaleCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,168.00 and approximately $71,596.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.02813993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00113680 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002554 BTC.

WhaleCoin Coin Profile

WhaleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 10,192,294 coins. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. The official website for WhaleCoin is whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WhaleCoin is rocketchat.whalecoin.org.

WhaleCoin Coin Trading

WhaleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

