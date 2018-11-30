William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $154.47 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $154,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,847. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $4,943,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,965,852.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $53,154.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,680. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

