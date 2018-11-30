William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nutanix (NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nutanix to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutanix to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 94.01% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $336,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,311,629. 14.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nutanix by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.