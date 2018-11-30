William Bosworth Sells 324 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $36,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, William Bosworth sold 113 shares of Tableau Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total transaction of $12,944.15.

Shares of NYSE:DATA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. 5,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,866. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DATA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $683,720,000 after purchasing an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tableau Software by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $423,134,000 after acquiring an additional 214,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,321,000 after purchasing an additional 444,718 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,782,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

