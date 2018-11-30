William C. Lucia Sells 45,035 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia sold 45,035 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,591,987.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 748,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HMS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HMS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in HMS by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HMS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

