WinToken Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (WIN)

WinToken (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. WinToken has a market cap of $0.00 and $147,859.00 worth of WinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and FCoin. In the last week, WinToken has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.02422004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00196280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.71 or 0.09336825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About WinToken

WinToken’s launch date was December 24th, 2017. WinToken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WinToken is /r/winchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WinToken’s official message board is medium.com/@winchainofficial. The official website for WinToken is www.winchainos.com. WinToken’s official Twitter account is @WAWLLET.

WinToken Token Trading

WinToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.