Workday (WDAY) Announces Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.76, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY stock traded up $19.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.78. 314,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,923. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 2.04. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $10,849,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,743 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $541,499.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Workday by 977.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,843,000 after buying an additional 2,857,657 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $62,598,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $448,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Workday by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,898,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,154,000 after buying an additional 264,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Workday to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday to $169.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Workday to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

