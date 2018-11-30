Wound Management Technologies (WNDM) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies 1.79% 12.58% 5.17% Edwards Lifesciences 20.67% 30.11% 16.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Wound Management Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wound Management Technologies and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 2 6 12 0 2.50

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $155.74, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Edwards Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $6.30 million 1.41 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $3.44 billion 9.78 $583.60 million $3.80 42.31

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Wound Management Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings and the beating-heart mitral repair systems; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

