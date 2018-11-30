Wpp Plc (WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.30. WPP has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $103.53.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $1.4595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter worth about $9,023,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter worth about $12,838,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter worth about $60,894,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter worth about $62,429,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.