WPX Energy (WPX) Given a $25.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of WPX opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.80 and a beta of 2.34.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 321.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $159,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

