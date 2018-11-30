X Square Capital LLC Acquires 704 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 0.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 614,817 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after acquiring an additional 504,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,572,628,000 after acquiring an additional 426,955 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,282,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,572,000 after buying an additional 273,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,225. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $164.76 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

