X Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,097 TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.9% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 402,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.6% during the third quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. 169,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

