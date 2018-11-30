Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,085,194 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 11,411,894 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,766,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Mizuho downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

XEL stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

In related news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Casey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $843,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

