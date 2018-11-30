Xerox Corp (XRX) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xerox were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

In related news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

