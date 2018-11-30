XOMA (XOMA) Downgraded to D- at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, September 21st. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of XOMA opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 267.64%. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 72,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 31,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $431,225.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 215,267 shares of company stock worth $3,072,271. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XOMA by 308.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in XOMA by 93.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

